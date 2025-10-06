Fourth straight defeat for Malaga CF as red card sparks total second-half meltdown

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 6 October 2025, 07:06 Share

Malaga CF’s miserable run of form continued on Sunday as they suffered a fourth consecutive defeat, falling 3-0 to Racing Santander at El Sardinero. The visitors matched the Cantabrians for much of the first half, but the match turned dramatically after defender Javi Montero’s expulsion just before half time.

Sergio Pellicer made only minor changes to his injury-depleted side: Jokin Gabilondo returned at right-back and Víctor García on the left, and they held their own early on. They pushed forward with intent, carving half-chances through Dani Lorenzo and Chupete, while Gabilondo’s lively overlaps kept Racing on the back foot.

The hosts, who had taken just one point from their previous three matches, also struggled to impose themselves despite threatening through Íñigo Vicente and Villalibre.

Agencia LOF

Then, just as the first half seemed destined to end goalless, the game’s defining moment arrived: Montero’s late challenge on Andrés Martín caught the attacker on the ankle. Referee Marta Huerta initially showed a yellow card, but after a VAR review, she upgraded it to a straight red.

It was a bitter blow for the centre-back, returning to Santander just two months after leaving Racing following a fall-out with coach José Alberto López.

Second-half collapse

Down to ten men, Malaga never recovered. Pellicer shifted Juanpe into defence but delayed further changes as Racing gradually took full control.

In the 61st minute, Asier Villalibre opened the scoring after a defensive mix-up between Murillo and goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero, before Jeremy Arévalo doubled the lead from a Jorge Salinas cross 13 minutes later.

Andrés Martín added a third late on, capitalising on yet another ball in behind. Two additional Racing goals were ruled out for marginal offsides.

Now in their worst run of form since they were last in La Liga, the result leaves Malaga 19th in the table. With mounting concerns over form and fitness, they find themselves in the relegation zone for the first time during this current Segunda campaign.

Montero’s suspension for next Sunday's clash with Deportivo (kick-off 9pm) adds to a growing list of absentees, though defender Einar Galilea is expected to return.

"This is the worst moment in terms of results since I arrived," admitted Pellicer afterwards, "but not in terms of sensations. In equal conditions, we were superior to Racing. The sending-off changed everything."