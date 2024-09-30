Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium renovation project under way but with uncertainty still looming

Antonio Góngora Malaga Monday, 30 September 2024, 14:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The ambitious project to renovate La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga in time for the 2030 World Cup is officially under way. However, much is yet to be decided and the clock is ticking.

The aim is to ensure that the revamped 45,000-seat stadium is ready by late 2028 or early 2029 but key decisions, particularly focusing on finalising the project's design and navigating complex administrative processes, remain pending.

At present, there are two main options. The basic option will meet FIFA’s requirements, but a more ambitious design, including commercial areas, a retractable roof and pitch, depends on securing private investment.

Construction timeline

The construction timeline is another uncertainty. The stadium's owners (the Junta de Andalucía regional government, Malaga city hall and the Provincial Council) aim to begin construction in 2025 while minimising disruption to main tenants Malaga CF and their fans. However, there are still technical and legal hurdles that need to be overcome.

Andalusian Culture and Sport Minister Patricia del Pozo expressed confidence in the project’s progress, emphasising the importance of the work currently being done behind the scenes, especially the ongoing feasibility study.

“We're analysing the most logical sequence of phases and the public-private financing model that will maximise the stadium's potential,” she said. “We're working against the clock and giving it our full commitment.”

Risks

Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre, meanwhile, has acknowledged the risks involved in such a large-scale project but remains optimistic: “We have committed to the Federation and FIFA to meet the necessary requirements. There are risks, but we are designing the process to avoid significant issues once it begins.”

De la Torre added that while the primary construction might not start before 2026, work on the stadium’s surroundings should commence in 2025. He noted that Malaga needs a larger stadium, hinting that the city may benefit from a more versatile design if private investors come on board.

Despite the challenges, all parties remain confident that the project will meet its deadlines for the 2030 World Cup.