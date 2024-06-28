Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Roberto, with the commemorative T-shirt that the club is going to put on sale. Migue Fernández
Malaga CF puts commemorative promotion T-shirts on sale and this how you can get one
Football

Malaga CF puts commemorative promotion T-shirts on sale and this how you can get one

The cotton garment, featuring a montage of the players and the slogan 'Lo hicimos' (We did it) on the front, will be available for 20 euros

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Friday, 28 June 2024, 14:00

Malaga CF football club is responding to the wishes of the fans, who had expressed their support of the team on the streets and social media networks last weekend. The commemorative promotion T-shirt, in light blue, will go on sale next week in the club's official shops, at a price of 20 euros.

The club had everything prepared, but only in the event of promotion: in the dressing room and at a party venue in Alhaurín de la Torre on the return to Malaga, the Sunday procession through the streets and the visit to El Cautivo and La Divina Pastora.

One of the most eye-catching aspects was the T-shirt with the slogan 'Lo hicimos' (We did it) worn by the players during the celebrations, which has a montage of the faces of all the players on the front, while on the back of the garment, their names and the 'traca matraca', the most famous line from the unofficial team song, written by El Kanka to rally the fans. A special scarf was also released for the occasion. Malaga have confirmed that these products, while stocks last, will be on sale in the official shops.

Based on what happened with the captain's armband in homage to Sedella, from the second leg against Gimnástic, which has also been in high demand, and the vintage shirts commemorating the 120th anniversary of football in Malaga, which caused a demand of more than 10,000, forcing manufacturer Hummel to produce extra batches, a high demand is expected again for the latest garments.

