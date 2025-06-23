Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Oxford's Greg Leigh celebrates scoring on the final day of last season. OXFORD UNITED
Football

Malaga CF to visit Oxford United as part of pre-season preparations

Sergio Pellicer's men will face the English Championship side on Wednesday 2 August ahead of the new Segunda campaign

Jorge Garrido

Monday, 23 June 2025, 18:07

With the start of pre-season fast approaching, Malaga CF have announced a standout friendly match that will form part of their preparations for the upcoming Segunda season.

Sergio Pellicer's side will travel to face Oxford United on Wednesday 2 August (3pm Spanish time) at the 13,000-capacity Kassam Stadium in Oxford.

The hosts finished 17th in last season’s EFL Championship, the second tier of English football, and will also face Leganés days earlier.

The fixture is expected to be Malaga's penultimate friendly, ahead of their final match against Real Betis in the Trofeo Costa del Sol at La Rosaleda stadium on 9 August.

Malaga are not planning a full training camp in England and will return to the Costa del Sol after the game.

