Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of the club's senior, women's, youth and Genuine teams modelled the new strip. Marilú Báez
Football

Malaga CF unveil second kit inspired by local flag during city's summer fair

The new away kit, produced by Hummel, has a black base and diagonal green and purple stripes that symbolise hope, tradition and cultural pride

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Monday, 18 August 2025, 15:52

In an event held during the city's annual fair, Malaga CF revealed their second kit for the 2025-26 season on Monday. The shirt, produced by Hummel, features a black background with two diagonal stripes in green and purple, colours drawn from the local flag.

The presentation took place at the Asociación del Centro Histórico’s caseta in the Plaza de la Constitución, where a performance by the A-Pasion-Arte dance school, accompanied by the voice of Miriam Sae, unveiled the new design.

The event drew a strong turnout of supporters, sponsors and local authorities, with administrator José María Muñoz, general director Kike Pérez and city councillor for sport Borja Vivas among those in attendance.

Hope, tradition and pride

This design echoes the 2010-11 away shirt, which also featured diagonal stripes, although then in white and light blue.

In this case, the club explained that "green represents hope and confidence in the future, purple symbolises tradition and cultural legacy, and black signifies the strength and character of those who defend their roots with pride".

A further detail appears inside the collar with the motto 'Tanto Monta', linked to the Reconquest of Malaga in 1487 and to the origins of the Feria.

The kit could make its debut in Malaga’s first away fixture of the season at Las Palmas on Sunday 31 August (7.30pm kickoff).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fireworks spark eight days of partying in Malaga
  2. 2 Tranquil Moorish enclave in the heart of La Alpujarra
  3. 3 Frigiliana gets ready to celebrate its Christian, Islamic and Jewish heritage
  4. 4 Lies, damned lies and statistics
  5. 5 Malaga CF left frustrated as Eibar hold on in tense season opener
  6. 6 Refreshing dishes for summer in Malaga
  7. 7 Gibraltar Airport suffers flight disruption after water main burst floods passenger terminal building
  8. 8 Torremolinos adopts manifesto to promote tourism that is purposeful, responsible and inclusive
  9. 9 Royal pavilion welcomes visitors to the fairground
  10. 10 Benalmádena embellishes processional route of its patron with decorative structure

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga CF unveil second kit inspired by local flag during city's summer fair

Malaga CF unveil second kit inspired by local flag during city&#039;s summer fair