Malaga CF unveil second kit inspired by local flag during city's summer fair

Members of the club's senior, women's, youth and Genuine teams modelled the new strip.

In an event held during the city's annual fair, Malaga CF revealed their second kit for the 2025-26 season on Monday. The shirt, produced by Hummel, features a black background with two diagonal stripes in green and purple, colours drawn from the local flag.

The presentation took place at the Asociación del Centro Histórico’s caseta in the Plaza de la Constitución, where a performance by the A-Pasion-Arte dance school, accompanied by the voice of Miriam Sae, unveiled the new design.

The event drew a strong turnout of supporters, sponsors and local authorities, with administrator José María Muñoz, general director Kike Pérez and city councillor for sport Borja Vivas among those in attendance.

Hope, tradition and pride

This design echoes the 2010-11 away shirt, which also featured diagonal stripes, although then in white and light blue.

In this case, the club explained that "green represents hope and confidence in the future, purple symbolises tradition and cultural legacy, and black signifies the strength and character of those who defend their roots with pride".

A further detail appears inside the collar with the motto 'Tanto Monta', linked to the Reconquest of Malaga in 1487 and to the origins of the Feria.

The kit could make its debut in Malaga’s first away fixture of the season at Las Palmas on Sunday 31 August (7.30pm kickoff).