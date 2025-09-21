Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Malaga striker Eneko Jauregi appeals for a late handball. Marilú Báez

Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump

Sergio Pellicer's side endured their second consecutive league defeat after an early goal from Sergio Ortuño sealed victory for Cadiz at La Rosaleda

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 22:06

Malaga CF fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Andalusian rivals Cadiz on Sunday evening after conceding a goal inside the opening 20 minutes, a setback from which they never recovered. The result at La Rosaleda marked their second straight loss in the league and underlined growing concerns about the team’s form.

The decisive moment came when defender Jorge Montero misplaced a pass during the build-up. Cadiz forward Sergio Ortuño pounced on the loose ball, combined with Álvaro Pascual and finished at the second attempt after Alfonso Herrero had blocked the initial shot.

Marilú Báez
Imagen principal - Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump
Imagen secundaria 1 - Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump
Imagen secundaria 2 - Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump

Despite manager Sergio Pellicer’s plea earlier in the week for "empathy" towards a depleted squad, Malaga struggled throughout the first half. They lacked fluency in possession and were repeatedly unsettled by Cadiz’s pressing.

Dani Lorenzo provided the only notable threat, twice testing the visitors’ defence, but his finishing failed to find the target.

Injuries and missed chances

Pellicer surprised many by including striker Adrián Niño in the starting XI, despite concerns over an ankle injury. However, the forward lasted only 30 minutes before being replaced by Julen Lobete.

Malaga were also missing several key players from their early-season line-up, including Álex Pastor, Luismi and Joaquín, limiting their attacking options.

In the second half, Malaga pushed forward with greater urgency. Chupete and Dani Lorenzo each went close, while substitute Eneko Jauregi squandered a late opportunity from close range.

Marilú Báez
Imagen principal - Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump
Imagen secundaria 1 - Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump
Imagen secundaria 2 - Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump

Cadiz, meanwhile, relied on counterattacks and gamesmanship to manage the closing stages, with Pascual striking the post in one of their clearer chances.

The defeat leaves Malaga on a downward trajectory after their bright start to the campaign. As Pellicer’s side searches for a clearer identity and consistency, their early promise appears to be fading rapidly.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Animal shelter in Malaga town issues urgent appeal to rehome 80 dogs
  2. 2 Man gored by bull at village fair in central Spain dies
  3. 3 Colourful pilgrimage signals arrival of Torremolinos fair this weekend
  4. 4 Population of Torremolinos heads towards 75,000 inhabitants with people of 121 different nationalities
  5. 5 Restaurante Playa Bella: half a century of culinary excellence and outstanding service
  6. 6 Chronic urticaria: how to live with hives and itching on a daily basis
  7. 7 Puente Romano hosts Reserve Cup debut in Europe with star-studded padel line-up
  8. 8 Stubbing out smoking
  9. 9 FC Barcelona takes on its toughest opponent
  10. 10 Malaga designer Rafael Urquizar steals the show in Spanish capital

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump

Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump