Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump Sergio Pellicer's side endured their second consecutive league defeat after an early goal from Sergio Ortuño sealed victory for Cadiz at La Rosaleda

Malaga CF fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Andalusian rivals Cadiz on Sunday evening after conceding a goal inside the opening 20 minutes, a setback from which they never recovered. The result at La Rosaleda marked their second straight loss in the league and underlined growing concerns about the team’s form.

The decisive moment came when defender Jorge Montero misplaced a pass during the build-up. Cadiz forward Sergio Ortuño pounced on the loose ball, combined with Álvaro Pascual and finished at the second attempt after Alfonso Herrero had blocked the initial shot.

Despite manager Sergio Pellicer’s plea earlier in the week for "empathy" towards a depleted squad, Malaga struggled throughout the first half. They lacked fluency in possession and were repeatedly unsettled by Cadiz’s pressing.

Dani Lorenzo provided the only notable threat, twice testing the visitors’ defence, but his finishing failed to find the target.

Pellicer surprised many by including striker Adrián Niño in the starting XI, despite concerns over an ankle injury. However, the forward lasted only 30 minutes before being replaced by Julen Lobete.

Malaga were also missing several key players from their early-season line-up, including Álex Pastor, Luismi and Joaquín, limiting their attacking options.

In the second half, Malaga pushed forward with greater urgency. Chupete and Dani Lorenzo each went close, while substitute Eneko Jauregi squandered a late opportunity from close range.

Cadiz, meanwhile, relied on counterattacks and gamesmanship to manage the closing stages, with Pascual striking the post in one of their clearer chances.

The defeat leaves Malaga on a downward trajectory after their bright start to the campaign. As Pellicer’s side searches for a clearer identity and consistency, their early promise appears to be fading rapidly.