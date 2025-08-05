Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Montero's signing was announced on Monday. Malaga CF
Football

Malaga CF sign central defender Javi Montero on a free transfer

The 26-year-old has joined on a one-year deal with an optional second after terminating his contract with Racing Santander

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 12:30

Malaga CF have confirmed the signing of central defender Javi Montero on a one-year contract, with an option for a second, following his release from Racing Santander.

Montero, 26, had one year left on his deal in Cantabria but parted ways with Racing after falling out of favour with head coach José Alberto López.

Despite returning from a meniscus injury during pre-season, the coach offered him few chances and the relationship between them had already broken down.

The 1.86-metre left-footed centre-back began his career in Seville and rose through Atlético Madrid’s youth system, later playing for Deportivo, Besiktas, Hamburg, Arouca and Racing.

In signing Montero, Malaga have moved quickly to find a replacement for Nélson Monte, who unexpectedly left the club to join Almeria earlier in the summer. They had reached an agreement with Montero several days ago, but waited to announce the deal until he passed his medical in Malaga on Monday.

He played 25 matches last season before injury sidelined him in March. He joins a Malaga defence that is now considered complete, with two players per position plus injured defender Moussa.

