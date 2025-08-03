Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Queues of fans looking to renew from last season. Salvador Salas
Football

Malaga CF prioritise those who missed out last year for remaining season tickets

The club is contacting those who couldn't get tickets last year, while only 135 have been made available for new holders

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Sunday, 3 August 2025, 21:25

Following massive interest once again from fans, Malaga CF have announced that space for new members remains extremely limited, with just 135 new season tickets made available for purchase this season.

After renewing over 25,200 tickets from last season, the club now has just over 1,300 available, with 3,500 seats kept for matchday sales.

Rather than putting all of the remaining tickets out for general sale, the club has put aside 1,215 tickets for those who tried but failed to secure one for the 2024/25 season.

Since Friday, the club has been reaching out to those who applied last year to see if they are still interested.

For the remaining 135 tickets, supporters can now register online (and not at La Rosaleda ticket offices) for the new draw. This form will be available until 11.59pm on Wednesday 6 August.

