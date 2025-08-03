Malaga CF prioritise those who missed out last year for remaining season tickets

Queues of fans looking to renew from last season.

Antonio Góngora Malaga Sunday, 3 August 2025, 21:25 Share

Following massive interest once again from fans, Malaga CF have announced that space for new members remains extremely limited, with just 135 new season tickets made available for purchase this season.

After renewing over 25,200 tickets from last season, the club now has just over 1,300 available, with 3,500 seats kept for matchday sales.

Rather than putting all of the remaining tickets out for general sale, the club has put aside 1,215 tickets for those who tried but failed to secure one for the 2024/25 season.

Since Friday, the club has been reaching out to those who applied last year to see if they are still interested.

For the remaining 135 tickets, supporters can now register online (and not at La Rosaleda ticket offices) for the new draw. This form will be available until 11.59pm on Wednesday 6 August.