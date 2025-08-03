Malaga CF given bruising pre-season reality check on trip to UK

Malaga were playing their first game abroad for eight years.

Malaga CF fell to a heavy 3–0 defeat on Friday in their most demanding pre-season test so far, outclassed by an Oxford United side further along in their preparations and sharper in execution.

The match, played at the Kassam Stadium, marked Malaga’s first game abroad since a training camp in the Netherlands eight years ago. And with key players like Alfonso Herrero and Luismi absent, Sergio Pellicer’s side started brightly but quickly lost control.

Oxford, who open their Championship campaign next week against Portsmouth, took the lead in the 32nd minute after Malaga centre-back Murillo lost possession in his own box. Former Everton youth product Stanley Mills pounced, heading in unmarked at the far post.

Missed chances

Despite an early opportunity for Julen Lobete in the 19th minute, Malaga failed to sustain attacking momentum. Oxford, more cohesive and aggressive, hit the post through Tyler Goodrham and nearly doubled their lead before half time.

After the break, Pellicer switched to a 4-4-2 formation, introducing Chupete alongside Adrián Niño in a bid to turn the tide.

However, Oxford dominated the early stages of the second half, with Goodrham again striking the woodwork and Carlos López forced into a fine low save from Mills.

Mills puts us ahead! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/EjU5NuUcLy — Oxford United (@OUFCOfficial) August 2, 2025

Malaga continued to struggle for rhythm even after Rafa replaced Niño, and Izan Merino, who once again played almost the full match due to lack of alternatives, dropped into defence.

Malaga created half-chances through Aarón Ochoa, David Larrubia and Álex Pastor, but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

As they pushed forward late on, Carlos Puga conceded a penalty after a counter-attack, which Cameron Brannagan coolly converted.

Minutes later, Elliott Moore added a third from a scrappy corner to complete the rout and wrap up what was by far Malaga’s worst performance of pre-season.