The moment Malaga's name was drawn. RFEF
Malaga CF draw Real Sociedad in next round of Spain&#039;s Copa del Rey
Football

Malaga CF draw Real Sociedad in next round of Spain's Copa del Rey

The Basque giants, who are through to the last 16 of the Champions League, will visit La Rosaleda at the start of January

Borja Gutiérrez

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 07:52

Tuesday's Copa del Rey draw produced an exciting tie for Malaga CF who will face Basque giants Real Sociedad in the new year.

The two sides will face off in the round of 32 at La Rosaleda on either 6 or 7 January (exact time to be confirmed).

This tie pits third-tier Malaga against one of the trending teams in Spanish football; La Real have recently sealed their passage to the last 16 of the Champions League after progressing through a group containing Inter Milan, Benfica and RB Salzburg.

The meeting will hold special significance for three members of the Malaga family: players Luca Sangalli and Jokin Gabilondo, who came through the Real Sociedad academy, and sports director Loren Juarros, who represented the club in various roles for almost 30 years.

The last encounter between Malaga and Real Sociedad at La Rosaleda was in April 2018, shortly before the Blue and Whites' relegation from La Liga. Despite that, Malaga won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Adrián González and Youssef En Nesyri.

