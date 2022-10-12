Malaga are defeated by Leganés and extend their miserable form The Blue and Whites were once again unable to perform to the standard required and sit at the bottom of the table

Malaga continued their winless form in the league following a narrow 1-0 defeat on the road to Leganés on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue and Whites, who have picked up just three points in as many draws from their last six matches, are currently bottom of the league table - Spain's Segunda División - and in a dire situation.

Head coach Pepe Mel sought to shake things up with his lineup, switching to a three-man defence and also dropping Rubén Castro in the hope that trying something new might have a positive effect.

1 Leganés 0 Malaga CF

But Malaga's performance remained much the same and was not up to the standard fans were hoping for, especially after the arrival of Mel. Instead, the Blue and Whites seemed unable to conjure up any fresh ideas to try and break their six-game winless streak.

Despite enjoying the majority of possesion throughout the game, the team only registered a single shot on target from the five total shots they had.

Leganés' second-half opener was a shock to the system for Malaga, who had no idea how to respond and ended up wasting away the rest of the game.

The Blue and Whites' latest defeat means that they sit in 22nd place, bottom of the league, with a measly six points to their name and only having won a single match. They next play Lugo at La Rosaleda on Sunday 16 October at 6.30pm.