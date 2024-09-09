A fairly dull Malaga CF remain undefeated after 0-0 draw against Cordoba

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 9 September 2024, 09:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga CF drew 0-0 away at Cordoba on Saturday, maintaining their undefeated streak in four matches since being newly promoted to the Segunda División. The Andalusian derby was nothing like Malaga's epic 2-1 comeback win against Albacete last weekend, with the Blue and Whites barely creating any chances to score at the El Arcángel stadium in front of 18,000 fans.

However, Malaga still walked away with one point, while the match gave an opportunity for the team's defensive strategy to shine where Alfonso Herrero stepped in on multiple occasions to ensure his team would remain undefeated.

With seven absentees - Moussa, Ramón, Álex Pastor, Víctor García, Lobete, Kevin and Larrubia - and players who are not at full strength like Haitam or Castel, Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer was forced to readjust his starting eleven. He included Galilea, Dani Sánchez, Luismi and Rahmani, who made his debut in his second stint as a Blue and Whites player after re-signing with the club last week.

The centre midfield pairing of Manu Molina and Luismi did not appear to be a match. Although the player from Huelva was more of a threat, Malaga did not link five passes in the whole first half, overcome by the strong pressure from Cordoba who had clearer ideas.

Shortly after the break, the statistics cast doubt on whether Malaga had shown up to play, with no shots at goal to the home side's nine. Alfonso Herrrero intervened twice to ensure two shots by Sala did not find the back of the net.

The first one looked like a cross with his left foot but Herrero was forced to palm it away for a corner, while the goalkeeper blocked a second hard shot from outside the area with his chest.

The whole match lacked danger in the home team's area, apart from a couple of non-threatening shots by Antoñito.

Malaga CF sit seventh in the league table with six points and will play SD Huesca at La Rosaleda on Saturday 14 September at 6.30pm.