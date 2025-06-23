Fan engagement plays major role as Malaga CF unveil new home strip

The new shirts on sale at the club shop on Calle Larios.

Jorge Garrido Monday, 23 June 2025, 09:22 Compartir

Malaga CF have officially unveiled their home kit for the 2025-26 season, bringing back the club’s signature celeste in a design that blends nostalgia with modern flair.

The shirt, produced by Hummel, is already on sale for 79.95 euros, ten euros more than last season’s model.

The launch last Friday followed a scavenger hunt in the city centre and a deliberate fake leak the day before. Supporters who solved a ten-clue puzzle were rewarded with a first look at the new design, which has been described by fans as reminiscent of the 2009-10 kit.

That season saw Malaga avoid relegation with a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, a match remembered for Duda’s goal at La Rosaleda.

"This is the promotion shirt. We’re going up with this one," said a member of Minuto 122, the group that won the treasure hunt.

Another fan remarked, "It reminds me of Duda, of that era right before we played in the Champions League."

Salvador Salas / MCF

Details

The design features several standout elements: a stitched crest, unified Hummel logo, dark blue side panels and collar, and a slogan reading 'Colores Blanquiazules' alongside a boquerón icon, a nod to the club’s nickname.

The full kit includes dark blue shorts with celeste stripes and matching socks, all made from Hummel’s top-tier 100 per cent polyester with ‘BECOOL’ technology.

In a unique twist, shirt sponsorships from Malaga city hall and the provincial government’s 'Sabor a Málaga' brand will alternate positions between the front and left sleeve. University partner Alfonso X El Sabio (UAX), who joined as a pre-match sponsor last season, now appears on the main kit, too.

The club’s campaign to involve fans has received widespread praise. In recent years Malaga have hosted a commemorative shirt launch for their 120th anniversary, a picnic at the stadium and plan to offer tattoos celebrating the anniversary of the club's most-recent promotion.

With a fresh design and a growing bond with supporters, Malaga continue to position themselves as one of Spain’s most creative clubs off the pitch.