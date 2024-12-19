Goal-hungry Malaga CF put on a festive show for their fans

Daryl Finch Malaga Thursday, 19 December 2024, 07:35

Malaga CF delivered their most commanding victory of the season, defeating Eldense 3-0 in a pre-Christmas spectacle at La Rosaleda last night (Wednesday 18 December).

Over 21,000 fans witnessed a confident display from the hosts, who opened a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone—their biggest all season—with one match left before the winter break.

In a clash against direct rivals, Malaga wasted no time in asserting dominance. Their first goal arrived in the eighth minute when Dani Sánchez’s precise cutback found Antoñito unmarked. The winger then curled a low shot past Eldense goalkeeper Ian Mackay, marking his fourth goal of the season.

Agencia LOF

Sergio Pellicer's side's intensity was relentless during the opening exchanges, with Dani Sánchez orchestrating several attacks from the left. A well-delivered set piece from the full-back in the 35th minute allowed centre-back Nélson Monte to head home Malaga’s second goal of the night at the back post. This came moments after an Einar Galilea header had been ruled out for a foul following a VAR review.

Eldense struggled to contain Malaga’s fluidity and were given a real mountain to climb when they were reduced to ten men just before half time when defender Iván Martos received two yellow cards in the space of just four minutes.

Further drama

The second half was a tale of persistence and frustration for Malaga, as they saw a further two goals disallowed after prolonged VAR reviews. The first came when Julen Lobete seemed to have finally broken his goal drought with a clinical near-post header, but Galilea was adjudged to have impeded Timor in the build-up while clearing space for the forward's run, having come from an offside position.

David Larrubia then had an apparent goal ruled out for offside. The winger tapped in at the back post after a clever dummy by substitute Dioni, who let Dani Sánchez’s cross run between his legs. However, replays showed Dioni had also interfered from an offside position.

Agencia LOF

Roko Baturina’s struggles in front of goal, meanwhile, continued, with his best effort—a thunderous 30-metre strike—clattering off the post.

But despite the misfortune in front of goal, the hosts' dominance never wavered. In fact, the night ended on a high when Kevin curled a free kick around the wall in the 93rd minute, capping a celebratory night at La Rosaleda.

With their final home game of 2024 wrapped up, Malaga’s fans were left with renewed hope for the second half of the season.

Their final game before the break sees them travel to Gijón to face Sporting this Saturday (kick-off 6.30pm).