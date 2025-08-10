David Larrubia masterclass stuns La Liga side Real Betis as Malaga CF lift Trofeo Costa del Sol

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Sunday, 10 August 2025, 13:32 Share

Malaga claimed the 35th Trofeo Costa del Sol on Saturday evening after an impressive 3-1 win over La Liga side Real Betis, with academy graduate David Larrubia at the centre of a display that reignited optimism among supporters.

The match, played in front of 27,200 fans at La Rosaleda, marked the return of Manuel Pellegrini, widely regarded as the best coach in the club’s history, and former star Isco, in what was billed as a special occasion for the city.

The hosts began strongly and showed signs of the attacking pace and precision that had been missing in recent seasons.

Play was halted for 17 minutes in the first half as medical staff treated a supporter in the stands for a cardiac arrest, but when play resumed, Betis threatened first and Malaga’s Álex Pastor made a crucial headed clearance after Cédric Bakambu had rounded goalkeeper Carlos López.

Moments later, Malaga struck. In the 24th minute, a perfectly weighted pass from Carlos Dotor found Larrubia’s run into space, and the winger finished first time with his left foot past Pau López to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Second-half dominance

Betis enjoyed lengthy spells of possession but lacked penetration, with Isco struggling to find influence and Malaga maintaining a compact defensive shape.

The hosts looked dangerous when breaking forward, and early in the second half, they extended their advantage.

In the 47th minute, Larrubia beat Junior Firpo on the right, held off Marc Bartra and slotted home a low shot across the goalkeeper.

Just two minutes later, substitute Chupete made it 3-0, swivelling to hit a right-footed strike from close range after Larrubia’s cross caused chaos in the area.

Late Betis response

Betis, who had made multiple attacking changes at the break, bringing on Cucho Hernández, Chimy Ávila, Giovani Lo Celso and Iker Losada, found little joy until the closing stages.

In the 80th minute, Álex Ortiz delivered from the right and Cucho headed between Murillo and Pastor to pull one back for the visitors. But despite the late goal, Malaga closed out the win comfortably.

During the post-match presentation, the players lifted the trophy in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, although the celebrations were somewhat overshadowed by loud whistles directed at the city’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre, for his role in the city pulling out of hosting the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

Ahead of next week’s league opener against Eibar, the victory capped an encouraging pre-season for Malaga, who combined defensive organisation with attacking sharpness against a La Liga opponent.