Dani Sánchez rocket secures hard-fought Malaga CF victory

Malaga CF made it back-to-back league wins on Friday night as they secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Tenerife at La Rosaleda, thanks to a stunning long-range goal from Dani Sánchez. Despite a lacklustre performance and missing a penalty through Roko Baturina, the home side claimed three valuable points.

The visitors arrived desperate for points, sitting second-bottom in the league, and their disciplined defensive approach made life difficult for Malaga.

Malaga coach Sergio Pellicer had promised changes after criticising his team's previous performance in Cartagena, and he delivered by making five alterations to his starting eleven. The midfield pairing of Ramón and Izan Merino was a notable experiment, aimed at injecting fresh energy into the side. However, the initial signs were not encouraging, as Malaga struggled to impose themselves in a cagey and tactical first half.

With neither side able to carve out clear chances early on, the match became bogged down in midfield battles and misplaced passes. Malaga's best early opportunities fell to Dani Sánchez, whose back-post header was denied by Tenerife goalkeeper Edgar Badia, and Izan Merino, who came close to breaking the deadlock when he flashed a shot across the face of goal from outside the box.

As the first half wore on, Malaga grew into the game but lacked cutting edge. The home crowd voiced their frustration when penalty appeals for fouls on Julen Lobete and Kevin were waved away after VAR reviews upheld the referee’s original decisions.

Well-worked corner

The game remained finely balanced heading into the second half, with Tenerife gradually becoming more adventurous in attack. However, Malaga’s breakthrough finally arrived in the 53rd minute from a well-worked corner routine.

Ramón played the ball short to the edge of the box, where Dani Sánchez unleashed a powerful shot through a crowded penalty area and into the net. Tenerife's players protested for offside, but the goal stood, providing a much-needed lift for the hosts.

Pellicer responded by reinforcing midfield, bringing on Luismi and Manu Molina to tighten control. While Malaga saw out the game with relative security, there was late drama when Izan won a penalty following a VAR review. Baturina stepped up but failed to convert, sending his tame effort straight into the hands of the keeper and prolonging the tension inside La Rosaleda.

Despite the missed opportunity to seal the win, Malaga held firm in the closing stages to secure an important three points. While their performance left much to be desired, the victory keeps them on track in their battle against the drop.