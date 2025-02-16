Roko Baturina secures last-gasp victory for Malaga CF's travelling army

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 16 February 2025, 18:24 Compartir

Malaga CF secured their first victory of the year in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, with a stoppage-time volley from substitute Roko Baturina enough to seal a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Cartagena. The crucial victory on the road comes after a challenging run of results, lifting the side’s spirits and helping them regain momentum in the league standings.

Despite facing a struggling side, Malaga endured a frustrating evening, appearing disjointed and unable to impose their authority on the game. Coach Sergio Pellicer made several changes to the starting lineup, some tactical and others forced by suspensions and injuries. However, the adjustments didn't translate into fluid play, and the visitors struggled to dominate against a determined opposition.

Malaga controlled possession for large spells but lacked the necessary sharpness in the final third. Their attacking play was riddled with imprecision, and Cartagena, desperate for points, threatened on the counter.

The hosts created the game’s first real opportunities, with forward Daniel Escriche twice coming close to scoring, forcing goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero into early action.

The visitors' best chance in the first half came just before the break when Julen Lobete and Dioni brought an excellent double-save from keeper Pablo Cuñat.

Lobete also had a penalty appeal waved away by the referee, leaving the match finely balanced heading into half time.

Sluggish

Pellicer reacted at the interval, introducing Ramón to replace Izan Merino, who had struggled to find his rhythm and had been booked. Aarón Ochoa also entered the fray following an injury to Lobete.

Despite the changes, Malaga remained sluggish at the start of the second half, allowing Cartagena to push forward and create further chances, only to be denied by Herrero’s continued heroics.

However, as the game progressed, Malaga began to assert themselves, particularly after a series of attacking substitutions. Ochoa had two promising efforts on goal, while Cartagena also threatened with a double opportunity that forced another fine stop from Herrero.

With the match seemingly destined for a goalless draw, Malaga launched a final assault in the 94th minute. A pinpoint cross from Jokin Gabilondo found Baturina, who beat his man at the near post to volley past the Cartagena goalkeeper, sending the visiting fans into wild celebrations.

Cartagena players protested over a prior incident in Malaga’s penalty area, but the referee dismissed their appeals, confirming a hard-earned victory for the visitors.

The win relieves some pressure on Malaga after a poor run of results, keeping them within reach of the promotion-chasing pack while also putting some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.