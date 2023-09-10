Comeback victory makes it two wins from two for Malaga CF Goals from Roberto and Dioni helped seal a 2-1 win on the road against Atlético Baleares on Sunday afternoon

Malaga CF sent their travelling fans back home from Mallorca happy on Sunday afternoon after goals from Roberto and Dioni Villalba helped to seal a commanding comeback win against Atlético Baleares.

As expected, coach Sergio Pellicer kept the same offensive set-up that worked for them in their 2-1 win at home over Atlético B last week with only match-winner Einar Galilea dropping out the line-up because of injury.

The visitors, wearing green and purple, initially struggled, with the home team threatening and occasionally exposing Malaga's defence, particularly on set pieces. And, in fact, the opening goal came from a corner kick, as Villapalos capitalised on a defensive lapse by Genaro to head the ball into the net in the 13th minute.

A shift in momentum

However, after conceding the early goal, Pellicer's team gradually took control of the match. They limited their opponents to isolated chances and equalised just before half-time when Roberto scored from a Víctor García cross - a well-deserved confidence boost going into the second 45.

In the second half, Malaga maintained a high press and showcased their superior quality. And Dioni scored quickly to put the Blue and Whites ahead, pouncing after Juande kept the ball alive following a series of ricochets.

Juan Hernández and David Larrubia had chances to seal the match, but instead, the visitors had to endure some late pressure before securing their second consecutive victory.

The win puts Malaga in the play-off places in this early stage of the Primera RFEF season ahead of their next game, at home to Granada II, on Saturday night (9.30pm).