Club facing player exodus and yet another pause to Academy works if relegated

Sections
Services
Antonio Góngora
malaga.
Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00
With Sunday's result, relegation to the third tier now seems like an inevitability for Malaga CF. As such, thoughts are now more seriously being turned to the likely repercussions for the club.
On the sporting side, a player exodus is highly likely. In fact, only three players in the squad don't have relegation release clauses in their contracts: veteran backup keeper Manolo Reina, and academy graduates Juande and Genaro.
This means that any new sporting director, yet to be chosen by new general manager Kike Pérez, would have to build a squad from scratch, on a budget expected to 70 per cent less than this current season.
Off the field, there would be consequences too. Malaga are currently receiving money as a result of La Liga's media rights deal with CVC Capital Partners. If relegated, receipt of these payments would slow considerably, as would the project to build a new Academy in Arraijanal. The current phase would be allowed to finish, but the remaining two would have to stop because of a lack of funds.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores
¿Ya eres suscriptor?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.