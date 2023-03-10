Club facing player exodus and yet another pause to Academy works if relegated If relegated, payments from La Liga's media rights deal with CVC Capital Partners would slow considerably, as would the project to build a new Academy in Arraijanal

Antonio Góngora malaga. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

With Sunday's result, relegation to the third tier now seems like an inevitability for Malaga CF. As such, thoughts are now more seriously being turned to the likely repercussions for the club.

On the sporting side, a player exodus is highly likely. In fact, only three players in the squad don't have relegation release clauses in their contracts: veteran backup keeper Manolo Reina, and academy graduates Juande and Genaro.