Draw specialists Malaga CF held to yet another frustrating stalemate

Lobete ought to have given the visitors the go-ahead goal but missed the target.

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 15 December 2024, 20:37

Malaga CF further extended their streak of frustrating draws with a 0-0 stalemate away to Burgos on Sunday, their twelfth in 19 matches this season. Sergio Pellicer’s team controlled much of the game and had the better opportunities to secure a win but were once again undone by a lack of clinical finishing.

The coach made several changes to the starting eleven that drew 1-1 with Almeria last week, with Nelson Monte benched and both Manu Molina and Kevin unavailable due to suspension and injury, respectively. Ramón returned to the lineup, providing a spark in midfield, while Antoñito and Einar Galilea also featured from the start.

Despite these tweaks, Malaga stuck to a familiar game plan, prioritising control and patience, handling the icy conditions better than their opponents. However, their inability to convert dominance into goals continued to haunt them.

Their best chance came in the first half when David Larrubia’s strike from the edge of the box rattled the crossbar after an incisive move from Dioni. Moments later, Julen Lobete fired high from range in another missed opportunity to break the deadlock.

The second half saw an open contest, with both teams trading attacks but failing to find the finishing touch. Burgos, while less dominant, had their own moment of controversy when a goal by Florian was ruled out for offside in the second half.

Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero also made key saves to deny the hosts’ sporadic efforts, ensuring the visitors avoided defeat but leaving them frustrated once again.

Pellicer introduced fresh legs in midfield and attack to press for a winner, but the lack of cutting edge persisted. Substitute Roko Baturina came closest but he failed to convert under pressure.

With only two matches remaining before the winter break, Malaga must urgently address their lack of firepower if they hope to avoid a slide into the relegation battle. Speaking after the match, Pellicer described the result as “another missed opportunity,” highlighting the need for “greater sharpness in decisive moments.”

The result leaves Malaga in a precarious position, four points above the relegation zone. While their 24-point tally edges them closer to their halfway-season target, upcoming fixtures against Eldense (this Wednesday at La Rosaleda) and Gijón are now critical to maintaining breathing space at the bottom.