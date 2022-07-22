Blue and Whites set up camp in Estepona for pre-season training Ten new signings so far have joined the squad to prepare for a season with one clear ambition: promotion

New faces and old were among the 30-strong contingent embarking on the second part of Malaga CF's pre-season training in Estepona this week.

Players and coaches will be based at the Sol Marbella Estepona Atalaya Park hotel complex, which has its own sports facilities for training, until next weekend.

With ten new faces joining the club so far this summer, their stay in Estepona will have a clear bonding element to it.

The club's management team has had a busy month of July. Tuesday this week saw the official presentation of the latest four new faces who joined the squad last Friday: defenders Esteban Burgos and Ramalho; goalkeeper Rubén Yáñez; and forward Álex Gallar.

The four showed their enthusiasm for forming part of the Malaga CF project for the coming season. They have also arrived with plenty of ambition, moving up a gear from the previous, more contained goal of avoiding relegation. Now the new squad have their sights set on promotion: could they be the side that takes Malaga CF back up to Primera after four years in Spain's second tier?

"It's good to be cautious, but our everyday aim is to win all our matches. This is a team built for [promotion]," said Gallar, whose signing follows that of Rubén Castro, his teammate for the last two seasons in Cartagena.

Rubén Yáñez spoke along the same lines: "All of us here, believe that Malaga is a first division side. Segunda is complicated, but we have the resources."

The Blue and Whites could still have room for another new face after this week's loan of Kevin to Portuguese side Gil Vicente.

Meanwhile the side will be put to the test with a programme of friendlies over the next few days. They face Balompédica Linense this Saturday at 10am at Atalaya and Cádiz on the same day at 7pm at the Marbella Football Center. Next Friday 29 July they travel to Jerez where they will take on Almeria, followed by Xerez on Saturday 30 July.