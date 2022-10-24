Al-Thanis testify to court by videolink and deny any wrongdoing at Malaga CF The Sheikh and his sons only answered the questions asked by their lawyer and denied all the crimes they are accused of, including misappropriation, improper management and money laundering

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani and his three sons testified by videolink this Monday morning, 24 October, before a Malaga court in the investigation into their actions while at the helm of Malaga CF. The Al-Thanis only answered questions asked by their lawyer, Vanesa Fernández Lledó, and denied all the crimes they are accused of, including misappropriation, improper management and money laundering.

The family members also exercised their right to not respond to questions asked by the investigating judge María de los Ángeles Ruiz and the other accusers who were present, including the Small Shareholders Association of Malaga CF (APA), Bluebay and Dumet Grayeb, who are all shareholders.

Following their testimonies, the Al-Thanis have committed to receiving future judicial notices through their personal emails, which will speed up the judicial process, with the case likely to go to trial within a year.

The family's presence, albeit via videolink, has also halted the international arrest warrants that the investigating judge had requested following their non-appearance at court last week.