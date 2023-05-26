Malaga CF administrator shoulders the blame for 'disastrous' season but does little to appease fans Loren Juarros will take over as the club's new sporting director but the atmosphere at La Rosaleda this Saturday will be frosty

In a joint press conference following Malaga's relegation, the club's administrator, José María Muñoz, and general manager, Kike Pérez, accepted responsibility for the team's failure and hinted at tough changes on the horizon.

"I'm responsible for everything that's happened," said Muñoz. "The squad build was a disaster and the team hasn't reached the expected level." That said, Muñoz insisted, despite widespread criticism from the fans, he won't be standing down "as long as I have the backing of the judge".

For his part, Pérez suggested that widespread changes would have to be made given the club's now projected 10-million-euro loss in revenues, including possibly laying off staff.

However, there will be one addition: Loren Juarros has been chosen as the new sporting director and will oversee the squad rebuild required for the third tier.

Despite being out of work for the last five years and never having operated at this level before, the former Real Sociedad forward and, later, sporting director, is expected to work alongside Sergio Pellicer, should the coach stay in post next season.

This news, however, is not expected to go down well with supporters. A frosty reception is expected for the players and management in the final game of the season this Saturday, against Ibiza at La Rosaleda (6.30pm).