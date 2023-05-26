Malaga CF fans to stage protests against club's relegation at Saturday's game There are plans to hold a rally outside the stadium and leave the stands empty for the first 25 minutes of the match, and also wear black shirts to mourn the club's disastrous season

Football fans are planning to wear black and leave the stands empty for 25 minutes in a protest against the Malaga CF's historic relegation to the Primera Federación for the final match of the season at the city's La Rosaleda stadium.

In addition to a rally planned one hour before kick-off, the Grada de Animación is also calling on fans to leave the stadium empty for the first 25 minutes of the match between Malaga and Ibiza on Saturday, 27 May at 6.30pm at La Rosaleda.

The Malaguista supporters' group, Fondo Sur 1904, wrote in a press release: "On Saturday, we urge you to leave the stands at La Rosaleda empty for the first 25 minutes. One minute for each of the years we have lived in professional football until these incompetents sank us in the RFEF First Division," they said.

"We know it is a difficult measure. It's in our DNA to support our club to the hilt and, like you, we consider Malaga CF to be a fundamental part of our lives, which is why it's difficult for us to take this decision, but in urgent situations, extraordinary measures must be taken. The Cortijo must be seen alone in the stadium during this time, so that it falls on their conscience," they added.

The Frente Bokerón supporters' club also called on fans to wear black to the match, under the slogan 'La Rosaleda in mourning'.

"Malaguistas, in other matches we ask you all to wear the Blue and Whites' shirt, but this Saturday go to La Rosaleda with your black Malaga shirt, or failing that, a black shirt to show that this hasn't been a fraud of a season, but rather a terrifying season," the group said.

Malaga CF's five-year stay in Segunda came to an end on 20 May when the club went down 1-2 defeat to Alavés, confirming their relegation to the third tier.