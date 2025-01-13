Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Momo González teams up with Pamplona’s Jon Sanz. Premier Padel
Malaga stars part of major pairing shake-up ahead of new padel season
Padel

Malaga stars part of major pairing shake-up ahead of new padel season

The tour's top-ranked pairs remain intact but local stars Momo González, Álex Ruiz and Bea González have formed new partnerships amid widespread changes

Marina Rivas

Monday, 13 January 2025, 19:31

The 2025 padel season will begin with a dramatic reshuffle of partnerships, affecting some of the sport’s biggest names. Only the men’s top two pairs (Arturo Coello and Agus Tapia, Ale Galán and Fede Chingotto) and the women’s number-one duo (Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría) have avoided changes.

Malaga players Momo González and Álex Ruiz are among those making bold moves. González, ranked 13th, teams up with Pamplona’s Jon Sanz, the ninth-ranked player and a Premier Padel Finals champion. They will start the year as the sixth-ranked pair.

Ruiz, meanwhile, currently 17th, is aiming to kickstart his career alongside 21-year-old Argentinian Álex Chozas, ranked 28th. Despite Chozas’s limited experience at the top level, Ruiz, a veteran at 30, is optimistic about the potential of this pairing. They enter 2025 ranked tenth.

In the women’s draw, Malaga’s Bea González has teamed up with rising star Claudia Fernández after her previous partner, Delfi Brea, decided to join forces with Menorca’s Gemma Triay to form the second-ranked pair. González and Fernández, aged 22 and 18, respectively, will be the third-ranked pair for the new season.

The 2025 campaign kicks off on 10 February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with anticipation building around these fresh partnerships and their impact on the sport.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Experts give reasons for the downturn in Spanish tourists staying in Malaga province
  2. 2 Kaiser Chiefs confirm Costa del Sol summer music festival
  3. 3 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction celebrates 66 years
  4. 4 Spanish government kicks off a year of events to mark 50th anniversary of death of Franco
  5. 5 Gibraltar to reclaim part of harbour area
  6. 6 Costa del Sol hits record number of tourists visiting in 2024, latest data shows
  7. 7 John Fulton: Facing death in the afternoon in Seville
  8. 8 Young substitute Chupete bags late equaliser in yet another draw for Malaga CF
  9. 9 Torremolinos mayor files 'hate crime' complaint against private club with National Police
  10. 10

    Acorn-fed ham in Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Marina Rivas. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga stars part of major pairing shake-up ahead of new padel season