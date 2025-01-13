Malaga stars part of major pairing shake-up ahead of new padel season

Marina Rivas Monday, 13 January 2025, 19:31 Compartir

The 2025 padel season will begin with a dramatic reshuffle of partnerships, affecting some of the sport’s biggest names. Only the men’s top two pairs (Arturo Coello and Agus Tapia, Ale Galán and Fede Chingotto) and the women’s number-one duo (Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría) have avoided changes.

Malaga players Momo González and Álex Ruiz are among those making bold moves. González, ranked 13th, teams up with Pamplona’s Jon Sanz, the ninth-ranked player and a Premier Padel Finals champion. They will start the year as the sixth-ranked pair.

Ruiz, meanwhile, currently 17th, is aiming to kickstart his career alongside 21-year-old Argentinian Álex Chozas, ranked 28th. Despite Chozas’s limited experience at the top level, Ruiz, a veteran at 30, is optimistic about the potential of this pairing. They enter 2025 ranked tenth.

In the women’s draw, Malaga’s Bea González has teamed up with rising star Claudia Fernández after her previous partner, Delfi Brea, decided to join forces with Menorca’s Gemma Triay to form the second-ranked pair. González and Fernández, aged 22 and 18, respectively, will be the third-ranked pair for the new season.

The 2025 campaign kicks off on 10 February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with anticipation building around these fresh partnerships and their impact on the sport.