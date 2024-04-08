Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Moncada in action in Palma de Mallorca. Matias Capizzano
Malaga sailor all set to head to Paris Olympics
Malaga sailor all set to head to Paris Olympics

Ana Moncada's strong showing at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía regatta should be enough to seal her spot in the ILCA 6 category

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 8 April 2024, 14:49

Malaga sailor Ana Moncada looks all set to represent Spain in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris after a strong showing at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía regatta in Palma de Mallorca at the weekend.

In what was the final qualifying event for the Spanish Sailing Federation, Moncada consolidated her position as the country's best performer in the ILCA 6 category by overcoming a series of setbacks before rallying to finish as the top Spanish sailor.

It has been a strong year for Moncada who shone at the World Championships in Mar del Plata (Argentina) in January before triumphing again at the European Championships in February, a week after coming second in the Spanish Championships.

With the Olympic qualification cycle now concluded, Moncada's fate lies in the hands of the Federation which is expected to announce its representatives in the coming days.

However, her participation in Paris would appear to be a foregone conclusion.

