Malaga athletes on their way to the Mediterranean Games María Torres, Isidro Leyva and Ana Moncada will debut at the sporting event as they fight for medals with the national team

The Mediterranean Games will make their return on Saturday 25 June in Oran (Algeria) after being postponed a year due to the Olympics. Three Malaga locals will be making their debut in the competition, as María Torres (karate), Isidro Leyva (athletics) and Ana Moncada (sailing) look to bring home medals with the Spanish national team.

The first of the trio to debut will be María Torres on Sunday 26 June. Torres, who competes in karate's kumite +68 category (sparring), is in good form but good results have been hard for her to achieve in recent events.

Estepona's Ana Moncada will set sail the following day, on Monday 27 June, as she attempts to better her recent regatta results: runner up in the Spanish championship and a sixth-place finish in the Europa Cup.

Pole vaulter Isidro Leyva, who has won all the Spanish championships in all age groups, will hope to continue his climb to success after a bad period of injuries when he debuts on 30 June.