Malaga boxer Samuel Molina loses European title in controversial points decision

Malaga boxer Samuel Molina lost his EBU European welterweight title on Friday night after a disputed points decision in Kaunas, where two of the three judges ruled in favour of home fighter Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

The contest went the full twelve rounds at the Zalgiris Arena. Judges scored it 115-114 and 115-113 to Kavaliauskas, while the third gave Molina the fight 115-114.

This was despite local media and expert spectators saying the Malaga fighter had done enough to win. They argued he controlled the middle rounds and finished stronger in a bout where only three rounds looked clearly in favour of the Lithuanian.

The result ended the 27-year-old’s 13-month reign as champion.

A tough challenge

Molina had accepted the voluntary defence knowing it would be difficult to win away from home. He hoped a victory would strengthen his push for a world title shot after previous success in France and two successful defences in Malaga.

The defeat is the fourth of Molina’s professional career, leaving his record at 32-4-1 with 15 knockouts. He has collected three European titles and three Spanish titles across three weight classes.

His team at Saga Heredia say they remain confident as he targets a long-planned fight in the United States.