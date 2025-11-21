Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Carmona (l) and Miejimolle (r). P. Q.
Rugby

Local 'Leones' ready to roar against Fiji in Malaga rugby showdown

Spain's rugby XV are set to take on eighth-ranked Fiji this Saturday at the Ciudad de Málaga stadium in a high-profile friendly match

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:28

Spain's rugby XV are set to take on eighth-ranked Fiji this Saturday at the Ciudad de Málaga stadium in a high-profile friendly match.

The team, featuring local players Alberto Carmona and Pablo Miejimolle, aims to end the year on a high ahead of World Cup 2027 preparations.

Carmona told SUR, "It's a dream to be here, in front of my family and friends." Miejimolle added, "It's the perfect setting to show my family why I train so hard."

Spain have already faced Ireland and England this month, narrowly losing to the latter 25-29, and are now seeking redemption on home soil.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol shopping centre to raise awareness of black dog syndrome
  2. 2 Beach-widening project under way on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Spanish courts extend the tax shield to Non %u2013 Residents and open the door to massive Wealth Tax refunds
  4. 4 Attorney general found guilty of revealing secrets in Spain
  5. 5 Eastern Costa del Sol town announces pioneering composting project
  6. 6 Frexit: Frigiliana in Malaga province threatens to leave local government association
  7. 7 Reserve-team coach takes the reins at Malaga CF as club promote from within yet again
  8. 8 HouseCashback.es The Smartest Way to Buy Property in Spain %u2014 and Get Money Back
  9. 9 Gibraltar emergency services complete UK counter-terrorism training
  10. 10 More than 500 people take part in charity Walkathons for Water on Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Local 'Leones' ready to roar against Fiji in Malaga rugby showdown

Local &#039;Leones&#039; ready to roar against Fiji in Malaga rugby showdown