Local 'Leones' ready to roar against Fiji in Malaga rugby showdown
Spain's rugby XV are set to take on eighth-ranked Fiji this Saturday at the Ciudad de Málaga stadium in a high-profile friendly match
Marina Rivas
Malaga
Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:28
The team, featuring local players Alberto Carmona and Pablo Miejimolle, aims to end the year on a high ahead of World Cup 2027 preparations.
Carmona told SUR, "It's a dream to be here, in front of my family and friends." Miejimolle added, "It's the perfect setting to show my family why I train so hard."
Spain have already faced Ireland and England this month, narrowly losing to the latter 25-29, and are now seeking redemption on home soil.