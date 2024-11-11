Antequera CF up to second place thanks to hard-fought home win

The Antequera players got together at the final whistle to celebrate their win.

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Monday, 11 November 2024, 15:53

Antequera CF extended their impressive unbeaten streak to six matches on Sunday with a 2-0 home victory over promotion rivals Ibiza.

This crucial win, driven by a strong performance from Chema Núñez, saw the team hold off an aggressive Ibiza side, who dominated possession in the early stages.

Antequera’s breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Núñez delivered a well-placed free kick that former Malaga man Alberto Escassi turned into his own net.

The second half remained closely contested, but Antequera doubled their lead in the 55th minute as Carrión slotted home from the edge of the box after a precise pass from Núñez.

Despite a few close calls from Ibiza, including a shot that hit the post, Antequera’s defence, boosted by fresh legs, held firm.

This win moved them to second place in Group 2 of Primera RFEF, keeping them just a point off top spot.

Two away wins

In the division below, it was a remarkable day for Malaga province teams, as both Estepona and Juventud de Torremolinos secured away wins.

Estepona pulled off an incredible 1-0 victory over Recreativo Granada, courtesy of a stunning goal by their goalkeeper, Alfonso Liceras. In the 12th minute, Liceras launched a long ball that unexpectedly bounced past the opposing goalkeeper, giving Estepona the lead and extending their unbeaten run to nine matches. They now sit in second place, just a point behind Almería B.

Juventud de Torremolinos also impressed with a 2-0 win against Linares. Midfielder Fran Castillo opened the scoring with a spectacular 30-metre strike and quickly followed up with a second goal. Now the leading scorer in the group with eight goals, Castillo’s form has propelled Torremolinos closer to the promotion spots.

Zoom Torremolinos's Sergio Díaz on the ball against Linares. J. R. Padilla

Third hat-trick

Meanwhile in Tercera RFEF, Atlético Malagueño continue to lead Group 9, driven by their standout forward, Chupete, who bagged his third hat-trick of the season in a 3-0 derby win over El Palo (eighth).

All three goals showcased Chupete’s synergy with Alexis Chamorro, who set up each finish, including a skilful chip over the goalkeeper and a close-range tap-in just before half time. The third came after an error in El Palo’s defence, which Chupete and Chamorro capitalised on.

Elsewhere, Torre del Mar maintained their strong form, sitting third after a 2-1 away win at Arenas. Roberto Sierra and Álvaro Ocaña’s goals in the second half secured the points after a tight opening period.

Meanwhile, Mijas-Las Lagunas (ninth) held Huétor-Tájar to a goalless draw at home, showing defensive resilience.

At the lower end of the table, Málaga City (13th) managed a vital 1-0 victory over Martos, climbing out of the relegation zone.

In contrast, Marbellí dropped into the danger zone, continuing a scoreless away streak with a 2-0 loss at Torreperogil.