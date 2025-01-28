Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Molina, during his fight with Alejandro Meneses. Migue Fernández
Boxing

Local boxer targets double glory in career-defining showdown in Malaga

The Martín Carpena arena in the city will host its first-ever boxing event on 15 February as Samuel Molina and Sandy Messaoud clash in a historic title unification bout

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 14:05

Malaga's Samuel Molina is set for the fight of his career on 15 February as he takes on France’s Sandy Messaoud in a high-stakes unification bout at the Martín Carpena arena in the city.

Both fighters will put their titles on the line—Molina’s European EBU welterweight belt and Messaoud’s WBC International crown—with the winner walking away as a double champion in what promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing.

Organised by local promoter Saga Heredia, the event will feature four amateur and ten professional fights, marking the first boxing event in the arena’s 25-year history.

Molina, with a record of 31 wins and three losses, faces the experienced Messaoud, aged 38, who has 20 wins and seven losses.

The co-main event, initially set to feature Málaga’s Baldo Mira defending his EBU Silver bantamweight title, has been postponed due to an injury.

Tickets for the event are nearly sold out, with only 25 per cent of the lower-tier seats remaining.

