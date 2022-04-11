Laura Rodríguez finishes third in the Spanish swimming championship The Mijas local also became the under-21s champion and broke and 18-year-old Andalusian record at the same event

Laura Rodríguez has picked up a bronze medal after finishing third in the 100-metre breastroke event in the Spanish swimming championship, which is taking place until Wednesday in the Torremolinos municipal swimming pool facilities.

Rodríguez, who represents the Kronos Mijas team, is just 18-years-old and is Malaga province's current best swimmer. She made it onto the podium on the second day of the event.

The swimmer impressed during the race, setting a time of 1.09:63, only finishing behind the international veteran Jessica Vall and Marina García. With that time, Rodríguez also broke an 18-year-old, Andalusian record and proclaimed herself the under-21 champion.

The youngster, who has already made her mark with the national team, is the best-performing Malaga swimmer to date, as she also won a gold medal in the under-21s category on the opening day of the competition in the 50-metre breastroke race, which put her fourth in the senior category and just over a tenth of a second away from stepping onto the podium.