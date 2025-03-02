Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Roigé collects the ball after making it 2-2. A. J. Guerrero
Last-gasp equaliser not enough to save Antequera CF from losing top spot
Football

The result extends the inland Malaga province side's winless streak to five games, leaving them at risk of being overtaken by up to four teams by the end of the weekend's action

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antequera

Sunday, 2 March 2025, 16:41

Antequera CF’s long grip on the Primera RFEF top spot was ended on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Atlético Madrid B. Despite taking an early lead, the hosts found themselves trailing before a dramatic late equaliser salvaged a point.

Javier Medina made several changes to his starting eleven, including Dani Clavijo replacing the absent Luismi Gutiérrez in midfield.

The hosts started strongly, winning a penalty in the fifth minute after Martín Pascual fouled an Antequera player in the box. Samuele Longo converted from the spot for his second goal with the club.

After conceding, Atlético B grew into the game, but clear chances remained scarce. Antequera continued to threaten, particularly through Jonathan Biabiany on the right flank. However, they failed to capitalise, and Atlético B took advantage of a defensive lapse when a corner fell to Boñar, who fired home to level the scores.

Medina adjusted his side at half time, but a defensive miscue led to a penalty for Atlético B, which Adrián Niño converted to make it 2-1.

With Antequera pressing for an equaliser, Biabiany’s late cross found Pol Roigé at the far post in the 94th minute, securing a crucial draw.

The result extends Antequera’s winless streak to five games, leaving them at risk of being overtaken by up to four teams by the end of the weekend. Now, they must turn their attention to a tough away fixture against Ceuta.

