Marcus Rashford has his own stool in “The Last Chance Saloon”.

He now needs to make sure he's sipping orange juice and it is the Barcelona branch of the saloon franchise.

His advisors need to sit him down and read the riot act after his latest show of unprofessionalism.

The England international made his name by scoring goals for Manchester United; now, he's more famous for scoring own goals in his faltering career.

The move to Barcelona was a whole new beginning for a footballer who has acted more like a rock-star in the past few years. Turfed out of his hometown club Manchester United for indiscipline, he was unwanted by Aston Villa after a short loan spell.

Most managers don't want a problem like Marcus. The talent, yes; but the ego and indiscipline is a turn off. Hansi Flick was persuaded to give him a final opportunity.

This is a once-in-a lifetime chance to live up to his previous reputation. Rashford made all the right noises when he signed: videos were posted of him putting in the hard yards; he conducted an in-depth interview with Gary Lineker, the last Englishman to play for the great Catalan club.

All was going well. His playing time was increasing. When promoted from the bench to the starting team against Valencia he created a goal. He followed it up with a brace against Newcastle United; he was in the Spanish and British headlines - Rashford was back!

Unfortunately, he was back on-brand a couple of days later. His name was erased from the starters when he turned up a couple of minutes late for a team meeting. Coach Flick didn't mess around: “Sorry, son; you are dropped.”

Rashford couldn't complain. He suffered the same punishment as one of the captains, Raphinha, the previous week and senior star Jules Koundé on a number of occasions.

When he gets his next tattoo, it needs to read “Lateness will not be tolerated!”

Flick is the latest to act on his unprofessional manner. Ruben Amorim's reference was “he has to be the first one to want it”; Eric Ten Hag said: “Every player knows, when your lifestyle is not right, you can't perform” after he returned from a “party trip” to Belfast worse for wear.

The diplomatic Gareth Southgate commented “it's entirely up to him how he spends his time” when Rashford chose to traipse around New York rather than receive treatment for a toe injury that prevented him joining an England squad.

Rashford really needs some strong people around him rather than a posse of pals. Even when he conducted the interview with Lineker, he turned up in a vest. Many wouldn't have a problem with that - but, subconsciously, he was giving off a vibe that was too “chilled”.

At United he was pals with Jesse Lingard - he's now playing in South Korea. There are vibes of Mario Balotelli about the forward. “Why always me?” Answer: “Because you don't learn”. And there are shades of Paul Gascoigne; “Gazza” always claims he didn't fulfil his talent because of poor advice in his playing days.

Rashford has people giving him advice; he just needs to listen.