Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 17 November 2024, 15:57

When Great Britain secured their place in the Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals with a dominant 2-0 win over Germany in Malaga on Friday night, Emma Raducanu stole the headlines by opening the tie with a solid 6-4, 6-4 win against Jule Niemeier on her return to form following surgeries.

However, it was British number one Katie Boulter who then clinched the team's spot in the last eight by delivering a decisive 6-1, 6-2 win against Laura Siegemund, making a doubles match unnecessary.

The 28-year-old spoke to SUR in English ahead of the clash with defending champions Canada this Sunday evening, during which strong support from the local expat community is anticipated for Anne Keothavong's side.

—Congratulations on making it through to the quarter-finals. It was quite emphatic. Does your game suit the fast court conditions here in Malaga?

—Yes, I feel like the courts definitely suit my game. It's slightly different playing indoors, and I've always enjoyed it. I've spent a lot of time in the UK playing and practising indoors so personally I prefer it—I can play my game. Obviously it leaves no room for error and you just have to go for it.

—Having appeared in Billie Jean King Cup many times now, is it still special representing your country in such a prestigious tournament?

—I always say it's an honour to represent our country, and I couldn't mean it more. We play many tournaments during the year, some of which are very special. We play a lot of Grand Slams but nothing compares to playing for your country. These big events are what motivated me as a young girl and got me into this sport. So for me, I'm where I want to be.

—The BJKC brings players together in a unique way. What’s it like putting normal rivalries aside and working as part of a team?

—It's a very nice feeling which we don't get the chance to have every week of the year. So to be out there battling for other people and giving your best makes you feel good, especially when you manage to achieve something and you know the girls are always going to be there to pick you up and support you.

—As I’m sure you’ve noticed, there are many British expats living here. Does it make a difference to have support from British fans abroad?

—Absolutely! That's something I actually felt in Hong Kong a lot also. There are certain weeks of the year which you feel a little bit more love than others and this is definitely one of them, I think. Even when we were walking out on Friday, we were all saying ‘wow, like this is insane!’. Its gives you goosebumps, it gives you that feeling, that tingle that you search for when you play these tournaments, and that's what keeps you going and motivated. Walking out in a crowd like that, it really does make a massive difference.

—You have a bit of a connection with Spain, don't you?

—I mean, I've always been a huge lover of Spain. I absolutely love it here. I spend a lot of time in my pre-season in Alicante and, for me, being here, the relaxed lifestyle, it suits me and my personality massively. I'm one for great food as well and, you know, I love a siesta, so I definitely can get on board with being in Malaga.

—Since being here, what have been your impressions of Malaga and the south coast? Have you managed to get out and about in your free time?

What a beautiful place! It's been really tough timing with the floods and what have you, and obviously I hope that everyone affected is staying safe and doing okay but I've absolutely loved being here and having the best time.

—2024 has been a big year for you. You went to the Olympics and your ranking is at a career high. Are you feeling more pressure?

—It's something that I battled with a lot this year. I went quite quickly from one spot to being seeded. It's a very different play in a draw and it comes with a lot of expectations and opinions. You go into certain matches that you're supposed to win on paper, but people forget how hard it can be to win tennis matches. It's not that easy and on any given day anyone can win. I think that's where women's tennis is in such a great place right now. The depth is insane.

—How can you keep the momentum going against the backdrop of increasing expectations?

—I do feel like I play better when I'm relaxed. That's something I have to figure out how I can improve on this year. I think I've learned a lot from this year and going into 2025 it's going to be key.

But, look, I've got nothing to lose at the end of the day. There's a lot of great players ahead of me and I want to climb up the rankings and the best way to do that is to keep working hard. So I'm going to be doing that this pre-season and I'm really excited to see what I can get out of myself, my body... and my team will help me do that.