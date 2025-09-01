Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fran Gallego cuts inside with the ball. Juventud Torremolinos CF
Football

Juventud de Torremolinos suffer chaotic debut in football third tier

The league newcomers fell 1-0 to fellow debutants Europa at El Pozuelo in a match overshadowed by two red cards and controversial refereeing decisions

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Monday, 1 September 2025, 08:14

Torremolinos began their first-ever Primera RFEF campaign on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 defeat against CE Europa.

The Malaga side were reduced to ten players in the 40th minute when Iban Ribeiro was sent off after the referee overturned his initial decision following a VAR review, the first time such a reversal has occurred in the division.

Óscar Vacas scored the only goal in the 58th minute, finishing a precise cross from George Andrews to put the visitors ahead.

Torremolinos were further weakened in the 63rd minute as Gori received his side's second red card, after coach Antonio Calderón’s challenge for a review was rejected.

Europa, too, were reduced to ten men, but this came in stoppage time, leaving little time for the hosts to take advantage.

Torremolinos's next fixture sees them travel to face Murcia next Sunday, 7 September (6.15pm kickoff), in what will be a stern test for a side aiming to avoid relegation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The Costa del Sol town that let the tourists eat cake
  2. 2 Mayors in Spanish municipalities near Gibraltar demand update on border deal progress
  3. 3 Bullfighting in Spain, an abhorrent torture of animals or a tradition of cultural importance: who should decide?
  4. 4 Show trial
  5. 5 Malaga beekeepers travel to Cyprus in search of solutions to defend their hives
  6. 6 The fine
  7. 7 Playing the percentages
  8. 8 Gardening in southern Spain: Chenille plant
  9. 9 Head to Cajiz to catch Richard Ray Farrell and Mama Paula
  10. 10 César Vallejo: A deep and complex Spanish connection

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Juventud de Torremolinos suffer chaotic debut in football third tier

Juventud de Torremolinos suffer chaotic debut in football third tier