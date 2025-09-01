Juventud de Torremolinos suffer chaotic debut in football third tier

Jorge Garrido Malaga Monday, 1 September 2025, 08:14 Share

Torremolinos began their first-ever Primera RFEF campaign on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 defeat against CE Europa.

The Malaga side were reduced to ten players in the 40th minute when Iban Ribeiro was sent off after the referee overturned his initial decision following a VAR review, the first time such a reversal has occurred in the division.

Óscar Vacas scored the only goal in the 58th minute, finishing a precise cross from George Andrews to put the visitors ahead.

Torremolinos were further weakened in the 63rd minute as Gori received his side's second red card, after coach Antonio Calderón’s challenge for a review was rejected.

Europa, too, were reduced to ten men, but this came in stoppage time, leaving little time for the hosts to take advantage.

Torremolinos's next fixture sees them travel to face Murcia next Sunday, 7 September (6.15pm kickoff), in what will be a stern test for a side aiming to avoid relegation.