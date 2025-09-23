Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torremolinos's Sergio Díaz and Javi Mérida in conversation with Lesedi. Juventud de Torremolinos
Juventud de Torremolinos earn valuable point in Alcorcón

All three Malaga province sides shared the spoils away from home in the Primera RFEF action at the weekend

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 17:25

The fourth round of Group 2 in Primera RFEF ended with the same outcome for all three Malaga province representatives, each picking up a draw on the road.

Torremolinos took an impressive result in Alcorcón, Marbella extended their unbeaten run in Tarazona, and Antequera found some relief with a battling point against Ibiza.

Alcorcón 1–1 Torremolinos

Juventud de Torremolinos, troubled by off-field financial issues, continue to stay competitive on the pitch. After last week’s win at Tarazona, they secured another result at a tough ground in Santo Domingo.

Alcorcón struck first midway through the opening half, with Aparicio’s delivery deflected into his own net by Dani Fernández. The home side later had a second goal ruled out after a VAR review.

Torremolinos levelled on 79 minutes when Peque Polo finished off a flowing move he had started.

With four points from four games, they sit 13th ahead of next weekend’s derby at home to Antequera.

Tarazona 0–0 Marbella

Marbella recorded their third straight draw, holding out in a scrappy affair at Tarazona.

Chances were scarce, although the hosts did have a goal disallowed for offside around the hour mark.

A late penalty claim for the visitors was checked on the monitor but ultimately dismissed.

As a result, Marbella have dropped out of the play-off spots, now seventh with six points, but they remain unbeaten as their new project looks to settle.

Ibiza 1–1 Antequera

Antequera finally stopped their run of defeats by grinding out a point away to Ibiza, one of the division’s promotion contenders.

The hosts went ahead through David del Pozo in the 37th minute, only for Moha Bassele to hit back almost immediately after being set up by Iván Rodríguez.

Despite the draw, Antequera stay deep in trouble with just two points from four games, 19th in the table and level with bottom-placed Betis Deportivo.

