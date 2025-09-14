Juventud de Torremolinos celebrate historic first win in the third tier

The Torremolinos players celebrate their first goal on Sunday.

The weekend in Primera RFEF brought mixed fortunes for Malaga’s teams: Juventud de Torremolinos finally celebrated their first victory of the campaign, while Marbella FC earned a draw against league leaders Ibiza at La Dama de Noche.

The bad news came from Antequera CF, who lost at home and remain without a win this season.

Torremolinos 2-1 Tarazona

Torremolinos claimed their maiden win in the Spanish third tier in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Sergi Armero gave Tarazona the lead in the 14th minute, but Álex Camacho equalised from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time. Pito Camacho then sealed the comeback with a goal in the 62nd minute.

The historic victory lifts Torremolinos out of the relegation zone and gives the newly promoted side their first taste of a win at this level.

Marbella 1-1 Ibiza

Marbella left La Dama de Noche on Saturday with mixed feelings.

An early stunner from Álex Martínez in the fifth minute put them ahead, only for Davo to level in the 73rd.

With the new ‘low-cost’ VAR system prolonging games deep into stoppage time, the match ran to the 100th minute as coaches used their challenges in search of reversals.

The silver lining for Marbella is that they remain unbeaten.

Antequera 1-2 Alcorcón

It was a rollercoaster ride at El Maulí on Saturday. Alcorcón struck first through Mariano after 11 minutes, before David Ramos equalised with a superb volley early in the second half.

Antequera appealed for a penalty soon after, with the referee checking the monitor but ultimately waving play on.

Moments later, in the 83rd minute, Tarsi scored the winner for the visitors.

With just one point from three games, Antequera now sit bottom of Group 2. After fighting for promotion last year, they face a season of rebuilding.