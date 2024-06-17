Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Junior Firpo, playing for Leeds. SUR
Football

Junior Firpo included in Dominican Republic's preliminary Olympics squad

The Leeds United left-back, who was raised in Benalmádena, has been selected as one of the over-23 players

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Monday, 17 June 2024, 15:19

Junior Firpo, the Leeds United footballer raised in Benalmádena, has secured a place in the Dominican Republic's preliminary football squad for the Paris Olympics.

Selected by Spanish coach Ibai Gómez, the 27-year-old joins Sevilla's Mariano as an over-23 player in the squad.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Firpo moved to Malaga at the age of six and come through with local teams Atlético Benamiel, Tiro Pichón and Puerto Malagueño before joining Real Betis' youth setup.

His journey continued at Barcelona before moving to Leeds United, where he remains under contract until 2025.

"Junior's inclusion is a testament to his talent and dedication," Gómez remarked, highlighting Firpo's leadership role.

The final squad of 27 will be confirmed soon, with expectations high that Firpo will feature prominently unless sidelined by injury.

Likewise Real Madrid's Malaga-born Brahim Díaz is expected to be in Morocco's final squad, while Juventus' 19-year-old centre-back Dean Huijsen, who started playing with Costa Unida CF de Marbella, before joining Malaga's youth set-up in 2015, could be in the Spain squad.

