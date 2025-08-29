Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga CF

Josué Dorrio signing completed amid late push for midfield addition

Dorrio, who usually operates on the right flank but can also play on the left, quit Ferrol at the end of last season following their relegation

Daryl Finch

Friday, 29 August 2025, 12:50

Malaga CF completed the signing of Spanish winger Josué Dorrio on Thursday afternoon, as they work to complete their squad before the summer transfer window slams shut until January.

The 31-year-old free agent, formerly of Amorebieta and Ferrol, is their sixth new arrival of the summer after centre-back Javi Montero, young striker Adrián Niño, midfielder Carlos Dotor, winger Joaquín and veteran forward Eneko Jauregi all came through the door.

Dorrio, who usually operates on the right flank but can also play on the left, quit Ferrol at the end of last season following their relegation. The move will not significantly impact Malaga’s salary cap, easing the process of registration.

That said, the club are still attempting to create financial room to bring in a defensive midfielder to replace Luismi, who is expected to be out injured for several months.

