Jonas Vingegaard wins chaotic 2025 Vuelta a España as Madrid finish is cancelled

The moment Vingegaard and others were informed that the final stage had been called off.

Jonas Vingegaard has won the 2025 Vuelta a España after one of the most turbulent editions in the race’s history. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations repeatedly disrupted the event and stopped the riders from completing the final stage in Madrid on Sunday.

Organisers had planned the usual closing circuit through the Spanish capital with loops past Puerta del Sol, Plaza de Oriente and Gran Vía. Race director Javier Guillén admitted before the final stage that "there is no plan B, we only think about reaching Madrid".

However, despite deploying more than 2,000 police officers, authorities were unable to stop protestors breaching barriers and occupying the route.

The stage was neutralised and riders were taken by team cars to the finish zone, meaning the podium ceremony was abandoned.

Protests throughout

The unrest began when the race entered Spain following its start in Italy and early stages in France. Protests targeted the participation of the Israel team and led to the cancellation of the Bilbao stage, a shortened finish at Castro de Hervelle and a reduced time trial in Valladolid.

Demonstrators also attempted to block the route in Cantabria, Asturias and Galicia, at one point felling a tree across the road.

On the sporting front, Vingegaard built his decisive advantage on the climb to Valdezcaray, where Joao Almeida lost key seconds.

Despite the Portuguese rider’s response in the shortened Valladolid time trial, the Dane maintained control and secured his first Vuelta title by resisting Almeida on the final ascent to the Bola del Mundo. Britain’s Tom Pidcock finished third overall.

In the end, however, protests left cycling overshadowed by politics.