Jon Rahm produces masterclass to retain LIV Golf crown in Indianapolis

José Félix Cachorro Malaga Monday, 18 August 2025, 15:10

Jon Rahm retained the 2025 LIV Golf individual title on Sunday after producing a spectacular final round at Chatham Hills in Indianapolis. The Spaniard began the day trailing Joaquín Niemann by a single shot but carded 11 under par to finish on -22 and secure the crown.

Niemann, who has won five tournaments this year, appeared the clear favourite before play began. Rahm himself admitted after Saturday’s second round that he needed something extraordinary to stand a chance. “I’m going to need a round like Sebastián [Muñoz] managed with his 59 on Friday to have a chance of winning, and with luck, I might take it all. Otherwise, I’ll need a lot of luck in every possible scenario,” he said.

The decisive round started an hour late due to rain. Paired with Niemann and fellow Spaniard David Puig, Rahm struck early with birdies at the first two holes to leapfrog his Chilean rival.

Niemann responded with steady play but dropped ground after a par at the third, and by the fifth hole, Rahm was winning over the crowd with a long putt for another birdie.

Decisive moment

The turning point came shortly after. Niemann faltered with errors from the bunker and a bogey, while Rahm surged ahead with a series of fine putts. By the ninth and tenth holes, he was two shots clear in the provisional standings, fuelling belief that the comeback was on.

Although Niemann briefly retook the lead with a birdie, Rahm struck an eagle at the 13th to reclaim top spot and join Sebastián Muñoz and Dustin Johnson at the head of the tournament leaderboard.

A bogey on the 14th threatened to derail Rahm’s charge, but he immediately recovered. His approach on the 15th landed within two centimetres of the hole to set up a birdie, followed by another at the 16th. By the penultimate hole, he was leader outright, and he closed with composure on the 18th to complete a round of -11.

Rahm’s victory confirmed his status as the dominant figure on the LIV Golf tour. Muñoz, who had led since his record 59 on Friday, edged Rahm on countback for the tournament itself, but the Spaniard retained the overall title. Niemann, despite a strong season, was left to settle for second place in the ranking.