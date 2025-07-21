Jon Rahm and Sergio García finish outside top 30 after frustrating British Open

Carlos Nieto Malaga Monday, 21 July 2025, 08:01 Compartir

Spanish players Jon Rahm and Sergio García both closed the British Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday with matching scores of three under par, failing to break into the top 30 as American Scottie Scheffler powered to victory and moved within one title of completing golf’s Grand Slam.

Rahm endured a particularly frustrating week as his challenge faded despite a late rally on Sunday. He had arrived in Northern Ireland in a confident mood after finishing second at the LIV Andalucía event in Valderrama but never found his rhythm on the famous links.

Although he holed from distance at the 15th and 18th to spare him from recording his worst Open finish since making his debut in 2017, the former US Open champion never threatened the leaders and left Portrush visibly disappointed.

He admitted afterwards that he “did not play well enough and there are no excuses” following a week of erratic iron play and missed opportunities.

His compatriot, García, also closed on three under after posting five birdies and a single bogey in his best round of the week. The veteran from Borriol played most of his final 18 holes without a driver after breaking it in frustration on the second hole.

Forced to rely on hybrids and fairway woods, he managed to stay composed and produced a gutsy display that he hopes will impress Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald ahead of September’s matches in New York.

Meanwhile, at the top of the leaderboard, Scheffler was untouchable. The world number one, already a Masters and PGA champion, secured another major with commanding golf from start to finish. Only the US Open now separates him from joining the elite list of players to have won all four majors.