Italy crowned Davis Cup champions in Malaga once again

Jannik Sinner lifts the trophy for Italy for the second time in Malaga.

Pedro Luis Alonso Monday, 25 November 2024, 07:51

Italy’s men’s tennis team reaffirmed their dominance on a global stage by clinching a second consecutive Davis Cup title in Malaga, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final.

The triumph capped a fortnight of Italian brilliance in the city, following their women’s Billie Jean King Cup victory just days earlier.

Jannik Sinner, the current world number one, and Matteo Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist, led the charge for the Italians in the fast-paced indoor setting of the Martín Carpena arena.

Sinner closed out the decisive second match against Dutch star Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-2. Despite facing stiff resistance in the opening set, including a tiebreak where Griekspoor served with a staggering 85 per cent success rate, Sinner displayed his trademark composure and brilliance. A well-timed drop shot and powerful baseline rallies marked his path to victory, earning him widespread admiration from the 9,000-strong crowd.

Zoom Sinner returns a shot. MARILÚ BÁEZ

In Malaga, Sinner was instrumental, winning all his matches without dropping a set. With an astonishing season record of 73 wins and just six losses, he has cemented his place as the world’s top player. The seamless partnership between Sinner and Berrettini also negated the need for doubles matches, a factor Sinner acknowledged as key.

“Last year, we had to play a doubles match in the semi-finals, and it took a toll. Avoiding that this time gave us the edge,” Sinner explained.

"Having Matteo [Berrettini] with us this year made a huge difference. There’s so much work behind this success, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved as a team.”

A key contribution

Berrettini, a late addition to the squad, had earlier set the tone with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over Botic van de Zandschulp. Known for his booming forehand, Berrettini exploited the fast indoor courts, proving his inclusion was a masterstroke by the Italian captain.

“Playing in a Davis Cup final is like nothing else,” said Berrettini. “The pressure, the stakes, and the support of your country - it pushes you to give your all. Watching Jannik play is special; his focus and power are on another level.”

Berrettini’s experience and consistency have been crucial to Italy’s campaign, helping them navigate past formidable opponents such as Australia in Saturday's semi-final (2-0) and Argentina in the quarters on Thursday (2-1).

Zoom Dutch fans inside the Martín Carpena arena. MARILÚ BÁEZ

Dutch disappointment

For the Netherlands, the final marked their first-ever Davis Cup title match. Despite strong performances throughout the tournament, including dumping Spain out in the quarter-finals in Rafael Nadal's final match as a professional and beating Germany in the semi-finals, they fell short against the Italians.

That said, Italy’s Davis Cup victory is a rare achievement, as no nation had won back-to-back titles since the Czech Republic in 2013. The team’s success is part of a broader resurgence in Italian tennis, with players like Jasmine Paolini also excelling on the women's tour.

Now, as Italy’s men’s and women’s teams bask in their unparalleled success, questions arise about their potential to maintain this golden era.

Sinner, however, remained grounded: “I won’t promise anything for next year, but this win means everything right now.”