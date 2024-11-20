Rafael Nadal bids farewell to tennis during emotional Malaga tribute

Daryl Finch Malaga Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 13:33

Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest figures in tennis history, confirmed his retirement from professional sport during an emotional tribute held early Wednesday morning at the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga.

The announcement followed Spain's Davis Cup elimination at the hands of the Netherlands, marking the end of an illustrious 20-year career.

Nadal was chosen to play in the tournament opener, but ultimately lost 4-6, 4-6 to the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp.

Spain's hopes then rested on Carlos Alcaraz, who levelled the tie with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 victory over Tallon Griekspoor, dedicating his win to Rafael Nadal. However, in the decisive doubles match, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers fell to Wesley Koolhof and Botic van de Zandschulp in two tight tiebreak sets, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Heartfelt ceremony

The heartfelt ceremony began shortly after midnight, with Nadal visibly moved as a packed arena celebrated his achievements. Videos featuring tributes from sporting legends such as Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and David Beckham were played, acknowledging Nadal’s impact on tennis and sport at large.

Nadal then addressed the crowd, thanking his fans and the Spanish team for their support throughout his journey. “You have carried me forward for 20 years. I feel incredibly fortunate for all the love, especially here in Spain,” he said, holding back tears.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, he explained, “The reality is that the body says it can’t go on anymore. I’ve been privileged to turn one of my hobbies into a career, and I’ve been able to enjoy it for far longer than I imagined.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also acknowledged the pivotal role his rivals played in shaping his career: “Without great opponents, I wouldn’t have achieved so much. They pushed me to be better.”

A legacy beyond the court

Throughout the event, Nadal emphasised the importance of relationships and values over accolades.

“I’ve always believed in maintaining bonds with people who care about you. That’s what I’ve tried to do all my life. I’m leaving tennis with many friendships and the peace of mind of having left both a sporting and personal legacy,” he said.

Nadal also expressed gratitude to his family, sponsors and the media, acknowledging their support over the years. “I might have made mistakes, but the mutual respect has been invaluable,” he remarked.

A new role in tennis

While stepping away from competitive play, Nadal is keen to remain connected to the sport.

“Tennis is a global sport, and I hope to continue being an ambassador for it,” he said. “I’ve always tried to act with respect and humility, and above all, I’ve tried to be a good person.”

His heartfelt message was followed by tributes from his Spanish teammates, with captain David Ferrer adding, “You will always be remembered. You are an example for all of us.”

The end of an era

Earlier in the evening, Nadal had competed in what is likely his final singles match, a hard-fought loss to Van de Zandschulp.

The 37-year-old, visibly lacking his trademark sharpness after a lengthy injury layoff, was unable to match the Dutchman’s energy or precision on the fast indoor court and was defeated 4-6, 4-6 in just under two hours.

Van de Zandschulp dominated with a strong serve, winning 89 per cent of points on his first serve in the opening set, and struck forcefully from the baseline to keep Nadal on the defensive.

Despite moments of brilliance and the raucous support of an emotional Spanish crowd, Nadal struggled to find his rhythm. After dropping the first set, the second began poorly with an early break.

Although the Spaniard managed a brief comeback with his only break of the match, he couldn't maintain the momentum, ultimately losing his serve again and conceding the match.

'I've always given my best'

The defeat left Nadal reflective but proud of his effort. “I’ve always given my best. I’ve had mixed feelings, but the energy and determination never failed me,” he said.

Despite the emotional weight of the occasion, Nadal was characteristically pragmatic. “This wasn’t my most emotional match. There have been more stressful ones in my career. But knowing it could be my last made it hard to manage,” he admitted.

The tribute then culminated in a standing ovation as Nadal left the court, the crowd’s applause a fitting send-off for a player who has inspired millions worldwide. While the tennis world says goodbye to Nadal as a competitor, his influence on the sport is far from over.