Ironman 70.3 2026 Malaga sells out in just 4 days: 3,000 athletes to descend on the city

The Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Malaga sold out in just four days, with all 3,000 places snapped up for the race's first appearance in the city.

The event, which will take place on 18 October, will bring together 3,000 athletes from 90 countries, underlining the strong international pull of the competition despite entry fees rising to almost 600 euros.

In fact, around 70 per cent of participants are expected to be from outside Spain, with approximately 100 professional triathletes among the field.

Organisers have pointed to several factors behind the rapid sell-out, including Malaga's location, easy airport access and favourable October climate, with average temperatures between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius and a low risk of wind or rain. The largely flat course for both cycling and running was also cited as a key attraction.

Route details

The Ironman 70.3 format consists of a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre bike ride and a 21.1-kilometre run, equivalent to a half marathon.

This year, Malaga takes over hosting duties from Marbella, which staged the race in previous years. The race will be centred on the historic centre and port area, while the cycling segment will extend east into the Axarquía, passing through Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga and Torrox.

The swim will take place in the port, followed by a single transition area in the Paseo del Parque. The bike route runs along the coast before a flat run on the Malagueta seafront, finishing on Calle Larios.