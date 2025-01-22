Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Davidovich, in pain during his clash with Paul in Melbourne. EFE
Injury rules Alejandro Davidovich out of Davis Cup tie in Switzerland
The Malaga-born tennis star’s hip injury will also put his participation in upcoming tournaments in the USA in doubt

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 13:40

Alejandro Davidovich’s hopes of representing Spain in the upcoming Davis Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Biel from 1 to 2 February have been dashed due to a right psoas injury.

The Real Federación Española de Tenis confirmed his absence on Monday, alongside that of Pablo Carreño, with Jaume Munar and Martín Landaluce stepping in as replacements.

Davidovich sustained the injury during his Australian Open fourth-round match against Tommy Paul on Sunday, which ended in a disappointing 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 defeat. The Malaga-born player lost his balance during a rally in the fourth game of the first set, injuring his hip. Despite significant discomfort and limited mobility, he opted to play through the pain, resulting in a one-hour-and-20-minute loss to the world number nine.

The setback continues Davidovich’s frustrating history with the Davis Cup, where physical issues and tough results have hampered his contributions.

The injury also casts doubt on his ability to participate in the ATP 500 tournament in Dallas (3 to 9 February) and the ATP 250 in Delray Beach (10 to 16 February), part of his planned North American swing. His recovery time and preparation will be key factors in determining his return to competition.

Strong Australia showing

Despite the disappointment, Davidovich’s Australian Open campaign showcased his resilience and talent. The Spaniard fought back from two-set deficits in consecutive matches, defeating Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (ranked 23rd) in an epic four-hour-and-51-minute battle and overcoming young Czech Jakub Mensik (48th), who squandered two match points in their third-round encounter.

These performances have helped Davidovich climb in the ATP rankings as he aims to break back into the top 30 following a challenging 2024 season.

