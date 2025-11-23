Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The race got under way from the iconic Rotonda de los Elefantes. Artemio Fotos
Sport

Holiday World Half Marathon in Benalmádena breaks records with more than 2,000 runners

The annual race marked its tenth year with yet another record field, ideal weather and strong support for a local charity

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Sunday, 23 November 2025, 22:07

The Holiday World half marathon in Benalmádena marked its tenth anniversary on Sunday, with a record turnout of more than 2,000 runners supporting Proyecto Hombre Malaga. Organisers said it was the fifth consecutive year they had improved their participation record.

The event unfolded under clear skies and warm temperatures as participants of all ages ran along Benalmádena's seafront. Thousands took part in the 21-kilometre main race from the Rotonda de los Elefantes to Puerto Marina, while families largely opted for the 10 and five-kilometre routes.

Many completed the course on scooters or wheelchairs or while pushing prams and some brought pets along. DJs, speakers and dancers provided entertainment at more than 15 points along the route.

The men’s half marathon was won by Houssame Benabbour in 1:06.16, ahead of Kristian Jones and Alejandro Cañas. Lisa Alice Julien won the women’s race in 1:21.39, followed by Amanda Lanetoft and Aoife O Cuill.

Following the race, celebrations continued at the Holiday World Beach Club, where runners and supporters enjoyed paella and live music.

Proceeds from the event will go to the CESMA–Proyecto Hombre Málaga foundation, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The V-16 safety beacon that will become compulsory for 30 million vehicles in Spain in six weeks
  2. 2 About bloody time
  3. 3 Attorney general found guilty of revealing secrets in Spain
  4. 4 The Malaga village where Che Guevara has sparked a controversy
  5. 5 Frexit: Frigiliana in Malaga province threatens to leave local government association
  6. 6 Plan to rewild Marbella river and reduce flood risk enters its final stage
  7. 7 A vision of Nerja: exhibition by late German photographer opens in the Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Mijas-based Danish artist to host her second exhibition on Costa del Sol
  9. 9 The Buyer's Agent That Actually Pays You %u2014 A New Era for Property Buyers in Spain with HouseCashback.es
  10. 10 More than 500 people take part in charity Walkathons for Water on Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Holiday World Half Marathon in Benalmádena breaks records with more than 2,000 runners

Holiday World Half Marathon in Benalmádena breaks records with more than 2,000 runners