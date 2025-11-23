Holiday World Half Marathon in Benalmádena breaks records with more than 2,000 runners

The race got under way from the iconic Rotonda de los Elefantes.

The Holiday World half marathon in Benalmádena marked its tenth anniversary on Sunday, with a record turnout of more than 2,000 runners supporting Proyecto Hombre Malaga. Organisers said it was the fifth consecutive year they had improved their participation record.

The event unfolded under clear skies and warm temperatures as participants of all ages ran along Benalmádena's seafront. Thousands took part in the 21-kilometre main race from the Rotonda de los Elefantes to Puerto Marina, while families largely opted for the 10 and five-kilometre routes.

Many completed the course on scooters or wheelchairs or while pushing prams and some brought pets along. DJs, speakers and dancers provided entertainment at more than 15 points along the route.

The men’s half marathon was won by Houssame Benabbour in 1:06.16, ahead of Kristian Jones and Alejandro Cañas. Lisa Alice Julien won the women’s race in 1:21.39, followed by Amanda Lanetoft and Aoife O Cuill.

Following the race, celebrations continued at the Holiday World Beach Club, where runners and supporters enjoyed paella and live music.

Proceeds from the event will go to the CESMA–Proyecto Hombre Málaga foundation, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.