The 22‑year‑old from Benahavís was the leading Spaniard through the week. LPGA
Golf

Historic third-place finish secures Women’s Open spot for Malaga's Julia López

The Benahavís golfer delivered the best LPGA finish of her career at the Scottish Open and climbed to 55th in the Order of Merit after a stunning final round

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 28 July 2025, 07:46

Julia López achieved the best result of her young professional career as she finished tied third at the Scottish Open on Sunday, sealing her place in next week’s Women’s Open in Wales.

The 22‑year‑old from Benahavís, already the leading Spaniard through the week, closed with a superb final round of 65 to match the lowest score of the tournament and reach 14 under par alongside South Korea’s Sei Young Kim.

The title went to England’s Lottie Woad with a dominant 21 under par while South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim claimed second on 18 under. López’s performance marked her first top‑five finish on the LPGA Tour in what is only her debut season as a professional.

Her surge on the back nine included five birdies, showing the composure and attacking game that took her to world number one as an amateur. The result also propelled her from 90th to 55th in the LPGA Order of Merit, placing her firmly among the world’s elite.

Fellow Spaniard Azahara Muñoz, from nearby San Pedro, failed to make the cut but López’s success stands as a landmark for Malaga golf and underlines her status as one of Spain’s most exciting prospects.

