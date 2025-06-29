Heartbreak in the final seconds as Spain let EuroBasket glory slip away
Miguel Méndez's side blew a 12-point lead against reigning champions Belgium and must settle for silver once again
José Manuel Andrés
Madrid
Sunday, 29 June 2025, 23:21
Spain were denied a fifth European crown in agonising fashion on Sunday night as they surrendered a 12-point lead in the final minutes of the EuroBasket 2025 final against Belgium.
The 67-64 defeat in Athens marked a repeat result of the 2023 final, though this time with a generational shift and key absences adding to the achievement of silver.
Spain started strongly against the defending champions, capitalising on Belgium's early mistakes and poor shot selection. Miguel Méndez's team pulled ahead in the second quarter thanks to vital contributions from the bench, with Paula Ginzo and Aina Ayuso helping build a 30-22 lead.
Despite a brief Belgian response led by Emma Meesseman, Spain held a 37-31 half-time advantage.
Promising start fades
Belgium found rhythm after the break and levelled the match midway through the third quarter. Still, Spain resisted with grit, and a late three-point play from Elena Buenavida helped them stay ahead entering the final ten minutes (52-49).
The lead stretched to 65-53 with just over three minutes remaining, prompting hopes of a historic title. However, a sudden collapse saw Spain fail to score again, while Meesseman, Julie Allemand and Kyara Linskens sparked a Belgian comeback.
A decisive steal and fast-break layup by Antonia Delaere sealed the turnaround and back-to-back titles.
Despite the heartbreak, Spain’s silver medal, achieved without Maite Cazorla, María Conde and with Iyana Martín hospitalised mid-tournament, underlines the promise of a new generation led by 19-year-old Awa Fam.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.